Warren native found murdered in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from Warren who had attended Youngstown State University was found murdered in Columbus Monday.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, police found the body of 24-year-old Rachael Anderson about 2:15 p.m. inside an apartment in the 3000 block of Allegheny Avenue.

Anderson hadn’t shown up for work that day and couldn’t be reached by phone.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday. A cause of death has not been released.

Records show Anderson graduated from Warren G. Harding High School. She attended Youngstown State University, where she had made the Dean’s list in 2015 and majored in prerequisites for mortuary science, according to the university’s website.

Anyone with information about Anderson’s death is asked to contact the homicide unit at 614-645-4730 or leave an anonymous tip with Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.