White scorches nets for 31 in Champion’s win over rival-LaBrae

Champion is set to meet Girard on Saturday.

By Published:

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Abby White scored 31 points as Champion topped LaBrae, 67-34. White made 7 three-point baskets and finished the contest a perfect 4 for 4 at the foul line. Three other Golden Flashes closed out their night in double-figures: Emma Gumont (13), Megan Turner (12), and Allison Smith (10).

The Lady Flashes have now won four of their last five. Champion is set to meet Girard on the road on Saturday.

For LaBrae, nine Vikings scored led by Olivia Williams’ 10 points. LaBrae will face Campbell Memorial on Saturday.

