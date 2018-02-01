$90K worth of marijuana seized in Portage County

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from New York is facing charges after troopers found 18 pounds of marijuana in his SUV.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers pulled over 38-year-old Welquis Lopez Sunday on the Ohio Turnpike for speeding.

Troopers sad they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the SUV uncovered a duffle bag containing hydroponic marijuana worth about $90,000.

Lopez was charged and taken to the Portage County Jail. He was charged with felony possession and trafficking in marijuana.