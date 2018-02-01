Are you prepared for a nuclear accident?

The Beaver Valley Power Station only 10 miles from East Liverpool and part of Columbiana County is in the evacuation zone.

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Beaver Valley Power Station is an hour away from Youngstown but only 10 miles from East Liverpool.

Seeing the tall stacks and knowing something with radiation is happening inside it’s easy to wonder if you’re safe.

Just driving by the Power Station can be intimidating. The stacks are big, and you can see all this smoke coming out sometimes.

“That’s really nothing more than water vapor — clean water that runs through the plant and never interacts with the fuel,” said Jennifer Young, a communications representative at First Energy.

That might make you feel better, but what if there’s an accident at the plant?

WKBN looked into the situation and found out that part of Columbiana County is in the evacuation zone. Tune into WKBN 27 First News at 6 p.m. as we look into what happens if there’s an alert and how you can find out the plans that are already in place.

