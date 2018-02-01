Auditor details how Ohio superintendent siphoned money from school

NORWOOD, Ohio (WKBN) – The former superintendent of Norwood City Schools in Hamilton County pleaded guilty in November to theft after he was investigated for stealing $60,000 from the district. Now, Ohio State Auditor David Yost reveals how the theft was tracked down.

A routine audit revealed that payments to a charter school, which is affiliated with the Norwood City School District, were never deposited into the Norwood Conversion Community School’s bank account. Other payments to the school were missing, too.

Superintendent Robert Amodio intercepted three checks worth $35,018 paid to the charter school by the Ohio Department of Education, signed them with the stamp of the school’s treasurer, and deposited them into bank accounts of the Valley Association of School Administrators (VASA), where he served as an official.

Amodio, who resigned from the district in August 2017, deposited two more checks totaling $16,750 into VASA accounts. Those checks, issued to the district by a local technology company, were payments for a grant and a reimbursement.

From the VASA accounts, Amodio withdrew $48,650 in cash, wrote himself checks worth $12,020 and paid $5,703 to Capital One, Citibank and Kohl’s for personal expenses.

“This thief capitalized on a perfect storm of internal control breakdowns,” Auditor Yost said. “School districts simply cannot afford to overlook weaknesses in their financial processes given the ever-present risk of fraud. Fortunately, in this case, the district recovered the stolen funds.”

Bank records show that in June 2017 Amodio tried to refund the charter school for one of the stolen checks worth $14,830, but an insufficient VASA account balance caused his repayment check to bounce. That overdraft, as well as four others, yielded $173 in penalties.

Amodio pleaded guilty to theft in office on Nov. 13, 2017, and was sentenced on Jan. 4 to two years of probation and ordered to pay $63,004 in restitution. The school district received a full repayment from his attorney on the same day.

In a response to the audit findings, the school district said it has taken steps to strengthen its internal controls over finances.