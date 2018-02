Canfield, OH (WKBN) – Canfield senior R.J. Thomas has verbally committed to Walsh University, and will continue his soccer career under the direction of head coach Andy Hoggarth.

Thomas tallied 40 goals and 17 assists for the Cardinals, while earning 3 varsity letters in soccer. He was also a team captain during his senior season.

Thomas plans to sign his letter of intent to play with the NCAA Division II Walsh Cavaliers next week at a private signing at his home with his family.