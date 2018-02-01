Crews work to clean up large hot tar spill at Hubbard truck stop

The accident happened about 6 a.m. Thursday

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are working to contain and clean up a large hot tar spill following an accident in the parking lot of Love’s Travel Stop, just off of Interstate 80.

A minor accident happened about 6 a.m. Thursday morning and that is was caused the tanker, which was holding about 2,000 gallons of hot tar, to leak, according to a 911 dispatcher.

A HAZMAT crew was initially called. They determined that there was not a fuel leak and that the material was only tar, the dispatcher said.

Crews are calling for sand and dirt to help absorb a large amount of tar that spilled on the ground.

