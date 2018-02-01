East Palestine teen gets max sentence for fatal drunk-driving crash

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – An East Palestine teen who killed his passenger in a fatal drunk-driving crash in Columbiana County was taken away from the courtroom in handcuffs.

Jacob Chamberlain was sentenced to six years in prison on Thursday for his role in the death of 18-year-old Timothy Walton. In addition, his driver’s license was suspended for life.

In November, Chamberlain pleaded guilty to seven charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide.

Chamberlain was driving the vehicle that killed Walton, just days before he was set to graduate from Crestview High School in May of 2016. The crash happened in Unity Township after Chamberlain, who investigators said had been drinking, drove off of the side of the roadway.

The vehicle then hit a ditch and a tree before overturning.

Chamberlain was 18 at the time of the crash.

WKBN was in the courtroom for sentencing. Check back here for updates on this developing story, and watch WKBN 27 First News at 5 and 6 p.m. to hear from the victim’s family.