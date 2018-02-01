Frank M. Fanelli Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Frank M. Fanelli of Hermitage passed away at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, February 1, 2018, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell. He was 94.

Mr. Fanelli was born November 11, 1923, in Greensburg, Pennsylvania area, a son of Anthony and Carmella (Passerella) Fanelli.

He was a 1941 graduate of Sharon High School.

Following high school, Frank was employed at the former Carnegie Steel, Sharon until he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He proudly served during WWII in Italy and Africa.

Frank returned home and worked as a bartender at the New Deal Club, Farrell, before he began at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corporation until its closing. Lastly, Frank was employed as a bartender at the former Swirl Inn, Hermitage.

A musician, Frank played in the Pat Arcade Band for several years and gave music lessons at Mark’s Music when it was located in Farrell. He enjoyed working outside, tending his large gardens and reading. Frank was a kind hearted man and was very family oriented. He cherished time with his family and was adamant about caring for his wife.

Frank was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

He was also a former longtime member of the New Deal Club, Farrell.

Frank is survived by his wife, the former Victoria Russo, whom he married on June 6, 1959 and a daughter, Carmelyn Fanelli, Hermitage.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Jenny Esposito, Mary Slemmer, Florence Liro and Josephine Tamburro and two brothers, Joseph and Nick Fanelli.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Boulevard, Farrell, PA 16121.

Respecting Frank’s wishes there will be no calling hours or service.

Burial will be in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

