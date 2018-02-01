Frigid air returns with more snow overnight

Click on the video above for the latest forecast.

Turning much colder overnight with snow showers. Accumulation will range from a trace to several inches if you get stuck under heavier lake effect snowbands. Temperatures will fall toward the upper single digits by early morning. Wind chills will drop to zero to -5 through early morning.

Cold and blustery for your Groundhog Day. The risk for lake effect snow showers with another trace to 2 inches if you get stuck under one of the heavier bands. Not much accumulation expected if you stay outside of the bands spraying our region through the day.

Saturday will start dry with snow late in the day and into the night. Snow showers expected Sunday. We’re watching the late weekend storm system for the risk of moderate snow. Another winter storm is developing for the middle of next week.

