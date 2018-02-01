Game of the Week interview: Jackson-Milton’s Pat Keney



BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Jackson-Milton clinched the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference championship with a 50-30 win over Western Reserve Thursday night in girls’ high school basketball action.

Following the win, Jackson-Milton Head Coach Pat Keney joined Chad Krispinsky courtside to offer his thoughts.

The game was broadcast live as a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week.

Michaelina Terranova and Emily Williams led the Blue Jays with 15 points apiece.

Player of the Game: Jackson-Milton’s Michaelina Terranova

Jackson-Milton improves to 16-1 on the campaign. The Blue Jays will visit Garrettsville Garfield on Saturday.

