Georgia 15-year-old dies of flu after testing negative

The coroner said Kira Molina’s liver failed because of influenza A

Kira Molina, Georgia, died of flu


ATLANTA (AP) — A coroner said a 15-year-old girl is Georgia’s first flu-related child death this season.

Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk told news outlets that Kira Molina died Tuesday at an Atlanta hospital.

He said the Newnan High School student had initially tested negative for the flu upon developing symptoms last week, but was found unresponsive on Sunday. She was hospitalized in Newnan and then airlifted to Atlanta.

Hawk said Molina’s liver failed because of influenza A, not an acetaminophen overdose, referencing accounts from other media outlets.

The Georgia Department of Public Health hadn’t reported any other child deaths as of Jan. 26.

Statewide, the number of overall flu-related deaths in Georgia has risen to 37, as doctor visits for flu-like symptoms hit their highest level nationwide since the 2009 swine flu pandemic.

