Jackson-Milton Girls top Reserve; Blue Jays clinch MVAC

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Jackson-Milton clinched the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference championship with a 50-30 win over Western Reserve Thursday night in girls’ high school basketball action.

The game was broadcast live as a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week.

Michaelina Terranova and Emily Williams led the Blue Jays with 15 points apiece.

Alexis Hughes led the Blue Devils with 8 points, while Kennedy Smith added 6 points in the setback.

Western Reserve drops to 14-6 on the season. The Blue Devils return to action Monday at home against United.

Jackson-Milton improves to 16-1 on the campaign. The Blue Jays will visit Garrettsville Garfield on Saturday.

