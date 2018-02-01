James R. Jones Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – James R. Jones, age 73, passed away Thursday, February 1, 2018 peacefully surrounded by his family at St. Joseph Hospital.

James was born June 29, 1944, the son of James I. and Mary L. Jones.

He attended Warren City Schools and made his home of many years in Keystone Heights, Florida. He returned here in 2003-2017.

He was Baptist by faith.

James enjoyed hiking, camping and computers. James was also a black belt in Tang Soo Do Karate, as well as an assistant scout master in Florida. He was an excellent cook and enjoyed cooking for the family, friends and neighbors and was active at Cortview with dinner-card games and bingo.

Survivors include his son, Richard A. Jones (Kai) of Colorado; sisters, Janet (Butch) Youngs and Casey-Pat (Thomas) Davies-Polt; brother, Edward Michael (Wanda) Jones and granddaughter, Eden of Colorado. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

James was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Mickey Bash and Linda Maurice.

In keeping with James wishes there will be no funeral or calling hours.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank Dr. Kwatra, Dr. Mahjaub, Dr. Orr and Dr. Belaky as well as the staff of St. Joseph Hospital, Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements are entrusted to McFarland & Son Funeral Services. Please visit www.mcfarlandcares.com to leave a message or light a candle.