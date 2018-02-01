John C. Gale Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – John C. Gale, age 75, died Thursday, February 1, 2018, 6:45 a.m. at the Hospice House in Poland.

He was born November 25, 1942 in Carlsbad, New Mexico.

John was a plumber all his life.

Survivors include his wife, Sara “Sally” A. Gale; three children; three stepchildren; seven grandchildren and two sisters.

Private services will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Organ Fund, First United Methodist Church, 244 S. Broadway Avenue, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements were handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.