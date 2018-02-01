Judith R. Mandras Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Judith R. Mandras, 80, passed away at Vista Care Center at the Ridge on Thursday, February 1, 2018.

Judy was born in Warren to Earl and Jean (Graham) Wiseman.

On November 23, 1957, Judy united in marriage to Paul Mandras who preceded her in death in 1996.

She spent her career working as a claims agent for the OBES office for Trumbull County. After her retirement in the late 1990’s she went to work for Michonne & Richardson Insurance Agency.

Judy loved playing tennis. She had such passion for the sport she coached high school tennis including being able to coach her granddaughters. She also enjoyed playing cards with her bridge group and visiting with friends at their monthly gatherings.

Visitation for Judy will be held on Tuesday, February 6, 2018 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Niles Chapel where her funeral services will immediately follow at 11:30 a.m.

She is survived by her children, Julie (Mike) Fridley, Kathy (Jim) Barlow and Mike Mandras; her grandchildren, Leevi (Amanda) Barlow, Erin (Jeff) Cook, Tera (Mike) Fox and Josh Barlow; nine great-grandchildren and her sister, Nancy Trimbur.

Besides her husband Paul, she was preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister, Donna.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 5 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.