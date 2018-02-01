Local inmates find new use for marijuana grow equipment

The equipment was taken during a drug raid at a Campbell house in September

By Published:
Equipment from a marijuana grow operation in Campbell has been donated to the Trumbull Correctional Institution. 

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Equipment from a marijuana grow operation in Campbell has been donated to the Trumbull Correctional Institution.

Prisoners who are on good behavior will be using the lights and vents to help grow vegetables.

The equipment was taken during a drug raid at a Campbell house in September. Police said the equipment is worth thousands of dollars.

Patrick Crick, a corrections officer at TCI, said the program is beneficial to the inmates.

“The inmates take pride in what they’re doing — helping the community, giving back to the community and also helping their families,” he said.

Last year, the prison was able to donate almost 10,000 pounds of fresh vegetables to the community.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s