Lorraine J. Paulus Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Lorraine J. Paulus, 80, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully late Tuesday afternoon, January 30, 2018, at Canfield Place in Youngstown following an extended illness.

Lorraine was born May 7, 1937, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Michael and Josephine Sobieszczyk Jurewicz and came to Youngstown with her husband in 1959.

She was an active member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown, where she was a Eucharistic minister and a member of the Altar & Rosary Society.

Mrs. Paulus was involved as a den mother with Cub Scout Pack No. 50 in Youngstown. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting and really enjoyed reading The Vindicator from the first page to the last.

Lorraine’s husband of 56 years, Sylvester “Wes” Paulus, whom she married May 26, 1956, passed away June 11, 2012.

Lorraine leaves to cherish her memory three sons, Michael (Gayle) Paulus of Niles, Scott Paulus of Fairhope, Alabama and Bryan (Stephanie) Paulus of Nashua, New Hampshire; a daughter, Michelle (John) Sabol of Hamilton, Georgia; five grandchildren, Lisa (Jerry) Morelli, Jeffrey Paulus (Kristen Wolfe), Sabrina (Jake) Stanford, Shelby (Kevin) Costello and Kyle (Mirella) Sabol; six great-grandchildren, Nathan Nicholas and Owen Morelli, Audrey and Bethany Stanford and Emma Sabol and two sisters, Carol (Rich) Koslow of Alexandria, Virginia and Geraldine Mann of Pittsburgh.

Lorraine will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Family and friends may call from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., Sunday, February 4, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 9:15 a.m., Monday, February 5, at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown

Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown, where Lorraine will be laid to rest next to her husband.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lorraine’s name to the St. Brendan Church Memorial Fund, c/o the church or to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, 44512.

Lorraine’s family thanks the staff at Canfield Place, especially Sheila and Derecia, who were very nice to Lorraine, for all of the kindness shown and care given to Mrs. Paulus during her stay.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Lorraine’s family.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 2 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.