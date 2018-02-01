Mahoning County indictments: February 1, 2018

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on February 1, 2018:
Ricky Carter: Obstructing official business
Jeffrey L. Westcott and Mandy M. Hale (Superceding indictment): Illegal manufacture of drugs, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, possession of drugs, child endangering and having weapons while under disability
Jermaine Beverly, aka Reginald Ray Young: Having weapons while under disability and aggravated trafficking in drugs with forfeiture specifications
Janeiro Myers and Dre K.Kelley: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle
Albert G. Maruna, IV: Three counts of importuning, three counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and one count of possessing criminal tools
Laronnie Franklin: Two counts of having weapons while under disability and one count each of carrying concealed weapons and obstructing official business
Anthony Johnson and Robert A. Sellars: Two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of robbery with firearm and repeat violent offender specifications and one count of having weapons while under disability
Jaabone Kennedy: Bribery and OVI
Michael W. Schulz: OVI with a specification concerning operating under the influence
Amy L. Brennan: Two counts of promoting prostitution and one count of prostitution
Annette Santos: Two counts of tampering with evidence and one count each of illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of a detention facility, possession of cocaine and possession of drugs
Majorie J. Taylor: Trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana
Amber Emmanuel: Possession of cocaine
Sarah Howley: Possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia
Joshua Tiller: Two counts of assault and one count of obstructing official business
Stan Williams: Failure to verify current address
Kenneth Tegtmeier: Failure to verify current address
Keir M. Lennon: Notice of change of address
Arrison J. Cunningham: Two counts of endangering children
Jonathan F. Rodgers: Insurance fraud, forgery and falsification
John E. Burroughs: Two counts of prohibitions concerning companion animals
Nicholas J. Pondillo: Grand theft
Roy K. Williams: Failure to register
Gabriel J. Talanca: Seven counts of importuning, two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and one count of possessing criminal tools
Gerald M. Wainwright: Two counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications and one count of having weapons while under disability
Charles L. Johnson: Domestic violence
Jermaine Jones: Fail to notify change of address
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
