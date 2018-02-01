Mahoning County indictments: February 1, 2018

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on February 1, 2018:

Ricky Carter: Obstructing official business

Jeffrey L. Westcott and Mandy M. Hale (Superceding indictment): Illegal manufacture of drugs, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, possession of drugs, child endangering and having weapons while under disability

Jermaine Beverly, aka Reginald Ray Young: Having weapons while under disability and aggravated trafficking in drugs with forfeiture specifications

Janeiro Myers and Dre K.Kelley: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Albert G. Maruna, IV: Three counts of importuning, three counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and one count of possessing criminal tools

Laronnie Franklin: Two counts of having weapons while under disability and one count each of carrying concealed weapons and obstructing official business

Anthony Johnson and Robert A. Sellars: Two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of robbery with firearm and repeat violent offender specifications and one count of having weapons while under disability

Jaabone Kennedy: Bribery and OVI

Michael W. Schulz: OVI with a specification concerning operating under the influence

Amy L. Brennan: Two counts of promoting prostitution and one count of prostitution

Annette Santos: Two counts of tampering with evidence and one count each of illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of a detention facility, possession of cocaine and possession of drugs

Majorie J. Taylor: Trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana

Amber Emmanuel: Possession of cocaine

Sarah Howley: Possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia

Joshua Tiller: Two counts of assault and one count of obstructing official business

Stan Williams: Failure to verify current address

Kenneth Tegtmeier: Failure to verify current address

Keir M. Lennon: Notice of change of address

Arrison J. Cunningham: Two counts of endangering children

Jonathan F. Rodgers: Insurance fraud, forgery and falsification

John E. Burroughs: Two counts of prohibitions concerning companion animals

Nicholas J. Pondillo: Grand theft

Roy K. Williams: Failure to register

Gabriel J. Talanca: Seven counts of importuning, two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and one count of possessing criminal tools

Gerald M. Wainwright: Two counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications and one count of having weapons while under disability

Charles L. Johnson: Domestic violence

Jermaine Jones: Fail to notify change of address

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.