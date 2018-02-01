Marie A. Giglio Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Marie A. Giglio of Hermitage, formerly of Sharon, passed away peacefully at 12:54 a.m. Thursday, February 1, 2018. She was 91.

Mrs. Giglio was born June 25, 1926, in Farrell, a daughter of Guiseppe and Filomena (Peruzzi) Mancini.

She was raised in Farrell and graduated from Farrell High School in 1945.

A homemaker, Marie took pride in her well-kept home and caring for her husband, Frank.

She was a longtime member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Sharon.

Marie loved to bowl and participated in leagues at both 10 Pin Alley, Hermitage and Thorton Hall, Sharon. She also belonged to several card clubs throughout the years. Marie also enjoyed walking with her friends at the Shenango Valley Mall, Hermitage.

Her husband, Frank Giglio, whom she married October 10, 1947, passed away July 15, 1984.

Surviving are a niece, Genie Natale and her son, Joe Adams and a nephew, Rocky Natale, all Hubbard, Ohio and all of whom cared for her for many years. Also surviving are nieces, Cheryl (Terry) Whalen and Carol Mancini all Sharon; nephews, Domenic, Joel, Louis and Jerry Giglio; a sister-in-law, Betty Mancini and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her husband, Marie was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Del (Gene) Natale and two brothers, Anthony Mancini and Joseph Mancini, Jr.

Calling hours will be 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 7 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be 12:00 Noon Wednesday, February 7 in St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, 370 Spruce Avenue, Sharon, with Rev. Matthew J. Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

