Person killed in Pike County deputy-involved shooting

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Officials are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Pike County that left one person dead.

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, one person was killed in a deputy-involved shooting Thursday morning.

No information was released the person killed or on the circumstances of the shooting.

Western Pike Local Schools are closed today due to S.R. 124 being closed between Morgan’s Fork and Beaver’s Ridge Road in part of the investigation.

Deputies say more information on the shooting will be released during a news conference scheduled for noon today.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates as they become available.