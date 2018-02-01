Person killed in Pike County deputy-involved shooting

One person was killed in a deputy-involved shooting Thursday morning

By NBC4 Staff Published:
According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, one person was killed in a deputy-involved shooting Thursday morning.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Officials are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Pike County that left one person dead.

No information was released the person killed or on the circumstances of the shooting.

Western Pike Local Schools are closed today due to S.R. 124 being closed between Morgan’s Fork and Beaver’s Ridge Road in part of the investigation.

Deputies say more information on the shooting will be released during a news conference scheduled for noon today.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates as they become available. 

