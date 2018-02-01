Player of the Game: Jackson-Milton’s Michaelina Terranova



BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Jackson-Milton Senior Michaelina Terranova was named Player of the Game for her play in the Blue Jays’ 50-30 win over Western Reserve Thursday night.

Terranova tied for game-high scoring honors with 15 points in the win.

Game of the Week interview: Jackson-Milton’s Pat Keney

She also added five rebounds and two assists, helping the Blue Jays win the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference title.

The contest was broadcast as the High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV on February 1.

The Player of the Game award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing.

