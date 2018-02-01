Player of the Game: Jackson-Milton’s Michaelina Terranova

Terranova tied for game-high scoring honors with 15 points in the win for the Blue Jays

Jackson-Milton Senior Michaelina Terranova was named Player of the Game for her play in the Blue Jays' 50-30 win over Western Reserve Thursday night.


Terranova tied for game-high scoring honors with 15 points in the win.

She also added five rebounds and two assists, helping the Blue Jays win the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference title.

The contest was broadcast as the High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV on February 1.

The Player of the Game award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing.

