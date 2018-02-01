Police looking for armed and dangerous Warren stabbing suspect

The stabbing happened Thursday night on Porter Street NE by the Job and Family Services office in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing Thursday night.

The suspect they are looking for is Shawn Troy Flowers.

He is described as 5’10” tall and weighing 295 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Porter Street NE by the Job and Family Services office.

Police responded to reports of a man stabbing people with a knife.

They found at least one person stabbed – a woman he is not related to, according to police. She was taken to taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital with a minor injury.

Police say Flowers was going for his daughter, but they could not confirm if she was injured.

They say Flowers is armed and dangerous. He is wanted for felonious assault.

Police say Flowers has a history of violence.

