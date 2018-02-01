Police say Maryland women forced children to eat dog feces



MARDELA SPRINGS, MD (AP) — Maryland State Police say three children endured physical beatings and were reportedly forced to eat dog feces.

A Wednesday news release says investigators determined the victims lived with 29-year-old Amanda R. Wright and her live-in girlfriend, 25-year-old Besline Joseph.

Police say the kids were reportedly fed a diet of bread, water and oatmeal and, at times, were forced to eat dog feces.

An investigation revealed the children, ages 8, 9 and 10, also endured physical beatings, were assaulted with an electronic control device and were reportedly locked in closets and a basement.

Wright and Joseph were charged with three counts each of first-degree child abuse, among other offenses.

The relationship between the women and the children was not immediately known.

It’s unclear if either of the women has a lawyer.

