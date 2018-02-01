Robert K. Ellyson Obituary

February 1, 2018 Obituary

MyValleyTributes staff Published: Updated:
Obit Image Generic

SALEM, Ohio – Robert K. Ellyson, age 90, died at 12:10 a.m. Thursday, February 1, 2018 at the Hospice House in Poland.

Arrangements are pending at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.