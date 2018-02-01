Ruth Barbara Byers Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, February 5, 2018 at the Lane Funeral Home Mineral Ridge Chapel for Ruth Barbara Byers, 83, who passed away Thursday, February 1, 2018 at St. Elizabeth / Mercy Health in Youngstown due to pancreatic cancer complications.

Ruth was born March 7, 1934 in Youngstown, the youngest of four daughters to Vernon and Gertrude (Lyford) Byers.

Ruth was a retired nurses aid for 34 years from Warren General / St. Joseph Hospital.

Ruth was a loving, caring Angel of the Lord. True to her unwavering faith, selflessly willing to help others. She also taught Sunday school for many years and enjoyed doing arts and crafts. To the end she was an avid Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians fan.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her older sister, Doris Muir.

She is survived by her sister, Donna Albright of Bradenton, Florida and sister Norma Taylor of Salem, Ohio. She will be missed by her many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Monday, February 5, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Lane Funeral Home Mineral Ridge Chapel where services will be held at 6:00 p.m.

A private burial will take place Tuesday, February 6, at Kerr Cemetery in Mineral Ridge.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com