GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are working to clean up a tractor-trailer accident that left large steel coils in a ditch.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a semi lost control about 7:20 a.m. Thursday on Route 14, just west of Route 534 and rolled over, spilling a load of large steel coils.

No injuries were reported.

Route 14 is closed between Route 534 and Smith-Goshen Road.