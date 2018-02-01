Sharon stabbing suspect in custody

Vania A. Smith, 24, of Sharon, turned herself in Thursday at 3:15 p.m.

By Published: Updated:
Vania Smith is charged with a stabbing in Sharon, Pennsylvania.
Photo provided by Sharon police

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A woman wanted in the stabbing of a 22-year-old woman in Sharon turned herself in to police.

Vania A. Smith, 24, of Sharon, turned herself in Thursday at 3:15 p.m. She was taken to the Mercer County Jail and is being held on $50,000 bond.

Smith is charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Police were called about 1:15 a.m. Jan. 27 to a house in the 300 block of Sterling Avenue after reports of a stabbing. When they arrived they found the victim with severe stab wounds.

The victim was taken to the Sharon Regional Medical Center and then to a trauma center for a partially collapsed lung. Police said at the time that the woman was in stable condition.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s