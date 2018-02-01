Sharon stabbing suspect in custody

Related Coverage Sharon Police: Woman wanted for attempted homicide

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A woman wanted in the stabbing of a 22-year-old woman in Sharon turned herself in to police.

Vania A. Smith, 24, of Sharon, turned herself in Thursday at 3:15 p.m. She was taken to the Mercer County Jail and is being held on $50,000 bond.

Smith is charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Police were called about 1:15 a.m. Jan. 27 to a house in the 300 block of Sterling Avenue after reports of a stabbing. When they arrived they found the victim with severe stab wounds.

The victim was taken to the Sharon Regional Medical Center and then to a trauma center for a partially collapsed lung. Police said at the time that the woman was in stable condition.