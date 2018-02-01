Steelers’ Ryan Shazier released from hospital after spinal injury

Related Coverage Injured Steelers LB Ryan Shazier attends practice

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Injured Pittsburgh Steelers and former Buckeye linebacker Ryan Shazier is going home.

Shazier was released from the hospital on Thursday, nearly two months after suffering a spinal injury in a victory over Cincinnati. The Pro Bowler underwent spine stabilization on Dec. 6 and while he was able to travel a bit, including visiting team practices and making appearances at Heinz Field for games, he returned to the hospital each evening.

The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center says Shazier will transition to an outpatient therapy program.

