Swastika, threat found on bathroom wall Ohio high school

The threat mentioning Thursday’s date was found after school on Tuesday at Wooster High School

By Published:
Police lights generic

WOOSTER, OH (AP) — A message on a high school bathroom wall that included a swastika and the phrase “kill them all” has prompted a police investigation and heightened security throughout a northeastern Ohio district.

The threat mentioning Thursday’s date was found after school on Tuesday at Wooster High School, about 50 miles southwest of Cleveland.

Wooster school officials say that the threat seems to have little credibility but that they’re taking it seriously as they continue classes with extra security.

Superintendent Michael Tefs tells The Daily Record in Wooster that those security changes include keeping school buildings on lockdown and not having recess.

He says officials are reviewing security camera footage to identify which students were in the restroom before the message was found.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s