Sylvia Razzano Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio – Sylvia Razzano, 85, of Champion, passed away Thursday morning, February 1, 2018, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born October 10, 1932 in Weirton, West Virginia, the daughter of Angelo and Anna (Geray) Anagnostis Perakis.

Sylvia was a 1950 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family.

She married Paul R. Razzano on July 12, 1952. They shared 53 years of marriage and many happy memories together until his passing October 18, 2005.

Sylvia attended St. William Catholic Church in Champion.

She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, playing Bingo and she was an avid reader.

She is survived by her son, Raymond A. Razzano of Champion. She also leaves behind a brother, Anthony (Donna) Perakis of Columbus; a granddaughter, Shelley Bellomo of Champion and a great-grandson, Nicholas.

Besides her husband, Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents; including her stepfather, Steve Perakis, who raised her and a brother, Gus Anagnostis.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 6, 2018, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Aveue, Warren.

Friends may call from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, Febraury 6 at the funeral home prior to services.

Sylvia will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in Champion Township Cemetery.

