Warren crime activity: Police say fight leads to arrest of woman wielding bat

Thursday, January 25

1 a.m. – 500 block of Highland Ave. SW, police said a man was stabbed in the leg by an unknown man.

3:49 a.m. – 300 block of Charles Ave. SE, reported aggravated robbery. The victim said three armed men forced their way into her home, tied her up and took some of her things, including a cell phone.

6:36 p.m. – 1500 block of Parkman Rd. NW, Rebecca Rice, 24, arrested and charged with two counts of endangering children. Rite Aid employees said they found two boys, 4 and 5 years old, playing in the store by themselves. Police said they had gotten out of their apartment and walked to Rite Aid while their mother, Rice, was sleeping.

Friday, January 26

2:20 p.m. – 2000 block of Elm Rd. NE, a woman said a man snatched her purse in the parking lot of Giant Eagle.

Saturday, January 27

2:50 a.m. – 800 block of W. Market St., Clinshay Artis, 31, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Police responded to a fight at Sunoco and said they found 75 to 100 people yelling at and shoving each other. Artis walked up with a baseball bat and began threatening people, according to officers. They said she seemed intoxicated.

9:16 p.m. – Mulberry Avenue NW and Stiles Street, Randy Hamner, 22, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Officers were at the scene of a car crash when Hamner, who they said looked intoxicated, walked up to them. They said he began yelling and swearing at them and caused a scene.

Sunday, January 28

3:25 a.m. – 3300 block of Dunstan Dr. NW, William Campbell, 22, arrested and charged with having weapons under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, driving under suspension and a stop sign violation. Police said after hearing gunshots and trying to pull over a suspicious vehicle, the driver — Campbell — stopped the car and ran out. Officers found a rifle in the car and later found Campbell on Tod Avenue near the VA Medical Center.

3:30 a.m. – 1400 block of Fifth St. SW, a man said he was robbed at gunpoint and shot in the knee in an apartment building. He said the man who did it pistol-whipped him and got away with his cell phone and $200 cash.

7:58 a.m. – Tod Avenue and Palmyra Street, police responding to a robbery found the stolen vehicle, crashed into a utility pole. They said the car was still running with the doors locked. The victim told police that his friend pulled out a gun and demanded everything he had. The victim said the man fired a shot in the car, so he ran away.

10:08 p.m. – Niles Road SE and Woodbine Avenue SE, Michael Hale, 53, arrested and charged with failure to comply. Police tried pulling Hale over for a traffic violation but said he sped away. The officer chased the car — which was going up to 70 miles per hour — until Hale came to an abrupt stop at Woodbine, according to a police report. He said he didn’t stop because he thought he was wanted for murder, police said.

Monday, January 29

12:45 p.m. – 1900 block of E. Market St., a doctor said his bank told him that someone tried cashing a check for over $1,800 with his name and medical office on it. When the bank teller told the suspect she was going to call his office, he left, according to a police report.

Tuesday, January 30

3:48 a.m. – 300 block of Elvina Ave. SW, reported home burglary.

10:36 a.m. – 1800 block of Sweetbrier Ave. SW, a woman said two or three men with guns came to her front door, asking for her brother. When she said he wasn’t there, they threatened to shoot the house up, but then they left, police said.

9:58 p.m. – 2700 block of Duke Ave. SE, the assistant manager of Domino’s in Niles reported that a customer gave his delivery driver fake, movie prop money.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: