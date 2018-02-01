Woman sentenced for part in police-involved shooting in Howland

Tina Davis was sentenced to five years of probation on Thursday

By Published: Updated:
Tina Davis, charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing justice in Howland.
HOWLAND: Arrested Aug. 29 - Tina Davis, 34, charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing official business

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman facing charges related to a shooting in Howland last year was sentenced to five years of probation on Thursday.

Tina Davis appeared in a Trumbull County courtroom after pleading guilty to a tampering with evidence charge.

The charge was related to the shooting involving Howland police officers on February 7.

Police shot Richard Latimer in the Howland Giant Eagle parking lot just hours after Weathersfield police said Latimer killed Van Blevins. Police said Latimer’s wife witnessed the killing and ran to Taco Bell, where she called 911.

According to a prosecutor’s report, Davis told Howland police that her boyfriend, a man she knew as “Richard Writzes,” asked to borrow her handgun. It was the same one that Latimer used to kill Blevins and had in his possession when he was shot and killed in the parking lot.

It also says Davis told investigators that Richard came to her apartment frantic after the murder and told her that he just shot someone.

The report goes on to say that Richard told Davis he needed to get the gunshot residue off his hands, so they drove to Dollar General, where Davis and her 8-year-old daughter went inside and bought paper towels and bleach.

In court Thursday, Davis apologized for her part in the crime.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s