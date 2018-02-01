Woman sentenced for part in police-involved shooting in Howland

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman facing charges related to a shooting in Howland last year was sentenced to five years of probation on Thursday.

Tina Davis appeared in a Trumbull County courtroom after pleading guilty to a tampering with evidence charge.

The charge was related to the shooting involving Howland police officers on February 7.

Police shot Richard Latimer in the Howland Giant Eagle parking lot just hours after Weathersfield police said Latimer killed Van Blevins. Police said Latimer’s wife witnessed the killing and ran to Taco Bell, where she called 911.

According to a prosecutor’s report, Davis told Howland police that her boyfriend, a man she knew as “Richard Writzes,” asked to borrow her handgun. It was the same one that Latimer used to kill Blevins and had in his possession when he was shot and killed in the parking lot.

It also says Davis told investigators that Richard came to her apartment frantic after the murder and told her that he just shot someone.

The report goes on to say that Richard told Davis he needed to get the gunshot residue off his hands, so they drove to Dollar General, where Davis and her 8-year-old daughter went inside and bought paper towels and bleach.

In court Thursday, Davis apologized for her part in the crime.