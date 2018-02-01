Youngstown mayor appoints new financial consultant

Mayor Tito Brown named Michael Abourserhal as a financial consultant for the city

Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s new mayor has made another appointment to his cabinet.

Mayor Tito Brown named Michael Abourserhal as a financial consultant for the city. He will be responsible for evaluating the proposed the Fiscal Year 2018 budget and a long-term budget forecast prepared by the city, among other tasks.

A Chief Financial Officer, Abourserhal most recently served as vice president of finance and business services at Cuyahoga County Community College. He also worked as the executive director of the Ohio Lottery Commission from January 2005 to May 2007 and as chief financial officer for Cleveland Public Power from May 2007 to November 2008.

He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Cleveland State University with a major in accounting.

“He’ll also help me with finding a finance director because he’ll know the internal mechanisms that we’re looking for, what that skill set needs to be for the next finance director in the City of Youngstown,” Brown said.

The mayor said he hopes to have other positions filled within the next few days.

