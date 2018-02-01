Youngstown mayor taking methodical approach to filling key positions

With a little over a month into the new term of Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown, a number of key appointments have yet to be made. But the mayor took steps Thursday to address some of those empty positions.

Michael Abouserhal, a CPA and former vice president of finance at Cuyahoga Community College was hired as a financial consultant for the city.

Abouserhal will make $150 per hour, up to $25,000 for the contract. Brown said with projections of a nearly $2 million shortfall, Abouserhal will take a close look at the city’s financial situation. Among his other tasks will be to help Brown find a new finance director.

“He will help me with finding a finance director because he will know the internal mechanisms that we are looking for, what the skill set needs to be for the finance director in the city of Youngstown,” Brown said.

When asked if the process of picking a cabinet is taking longer than he initially thought, Brown said he knew it would take time to find the right people.

“I could have, you know, pulled resumes and said, ‘Hey, I’m gonna go ahead and pick a person but when I decided to have a transition team, they really vetted these candidates for me,” Brown said.

Two positions on the mayor’s staff remain vacant, and Fire Chief John O’Neill has said he’ll step aside once the mayor chooses a replacement.

Brown says replacing O’Neill and naming directors for the parks and recreation and buildings and grounds departments are his top priorities and plans to name appointments within a week.