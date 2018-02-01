Youngstown owner of 2 dead, 4 rescued dogs charged with animal cruelty

Related Coverage 4 dogs rescued, 2 found starved to death in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County Grand Jury has indicted a man after a veterinarian determined two of his dogs died of starvation.

John E. Burroughs is facing two felony counts of animal cruelty.

One of the animals had grass in its stomach, while another had sticks, showing they weren’t eating properly.

Animal Charity rescued four other dogs from his property last week. At last check, those animals were improving and gaining weight.

This is the second case in Mahoning County where someone has been charged under Goddard’s Law.

If you suspect animal neglect or abuse, call Animal Charity at 330-788-1064 ext. 17 or email ACOhumanedepartment@gmail.com.

