Youngstown owner of 2 dead, 4 rescued dogs charged with animal cruelty

This is the second case in Mahoning County where someone has been charged under Goddard's Law

By Published:
Four dogs rescued from Youngstown home, two found dead

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County Grand Jury has indicted a man after a veterinarian determined two of his dogs died of starvation.

John E. Burroughs is facing two felony counts of animal cruelty.

One of the animals had grass in its stomach, while another had sticks, showing they weren’t eating properly.

Animal Charity rescued four other dogs from his property last week. At last check, those animals were improving and gaining weight.

This is the second case in Mahoning County where someone has been charged under Goddard’s Law.

If you suspect animal neglect or abuse, call Animal Charity at 330-788-1064 ext. 17 or email ACOhumanedepartment@gmail.com.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s