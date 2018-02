YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –¬†Youngstown State University now has a century-old piece of artwork on display at DeBartolo Hall.

Davis and Helga Ives donated the tapestry, which is part of a series of artwork by Italian artist Lorenzo Delleani.

The tapestry dates back to around 1900.

Davis Ives was a professor of language and classics at YSU.

The university had the tapestry repaired and cleaned. It will be displayed in a special glass frame to protect it from sun damage.