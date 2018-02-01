YSU men fall prey to hot-shooting NKU



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A hot-shooting night by Northern Kentucky was too much to overcome for the Youngstown State men’s basketball team as the Penguins dropped a 95-85 decision to the Norse on Thursday at the Beeghly Center.

YSU (6-18 overall and 4-7 in the Horizon League) came out fast and built an eight-point first half lead on six occasions, the last of which was 37-29 with 5:55 left in the half. At halftime, the Guins led 43-40 and did not trail after going ahead 7-6 at the 16:21 mark.

On the night, Braun Hartfield finished with 23 points, 20 of which came in the second half. Tyree Robinson scored a career-high 19 points in 19 minutes to spur the offensive effort. Cameron Morse had 13 points and Devin Haygood finished with 11 for the Penguins. The Norse shot 60 percent from the floor and hit 10 three pointers.

The Penguins return to action on Saturday when they play host to Wright State. Tipoff at the Beeghly Center is set for 7 p.m.

Courtesy: YSU Sports Information