’48 Hours’ on CBS to feature Newton Falls murder case

The CBS investigative news program will feature an update on the death of Karl Hoerig and capture of his wife, Claudia

By Published:
Claudia Hoerig
Credit: 48 Hours, CBS

(WKBN) – The CBS investigative news program “48 Hours” will feature an update on the death of Karl Hoerig.

They’ll also spotlight the capture of his wife, Claudia.

Claudia is accused of killing Karl at their Newton Falls home in 2007 and then flying to her native country of Brazil.

That’s where she stayed until last month when U.S. Marshals brought her back to Trumbull County.

Right now, she’s sitting in the county jail on a $10 million bond for murder.

You can watch that update here on WKBN, channel 27. It starts at 9 p.m. Saturday.

