’48 Hours’ on CBS to feature Newton Falls murder case

(WKBN) – The CBS investigative news program “48 Hours” will feature an update on the death of Karl Hoerig.

They’ll also spotlight the capture of his wife, Claudia.

Claudia is accused of killing Karl at their Newton Falls home in 2007 and then flying to her native country of Brazil.

That’s where she stayed until last month when U.S. Marshals brought her back to Trumbull County.

Right now, she’s sitting in the county jail on a $10 million bond for murder.

