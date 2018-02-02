Austintown crime activity: Police said pot, cocaine, pills found during traffic stop

Saturday, Jan. 27

8:50 p.m. – 4200 block of Mahoning Ave., Jerome Prieto, 31, of Youngstown, and Javonna Flakes, 26, both charged with possession of marijuana and cocaine during a traffic stop. Prieto was also charged with possession of Tramadol. Police said Prieto had a bag of marijuana in his pocket, Tramadol pills in the car and a plastic bag containing a white substance that he claimed was a laxative. Police said Flakes had a bag of cocaine in her waistband and admitted that almost 500 grams of marijuana found in a backpack belonged to her.

Sunday, Jan. 28

9:15 p.m. – S. Beverly and Potomac avenues, Chelsea Morris, 29, charged with possessing drug abuse instruments, drug abuse and tampering with evidence. Police responded to Taco Bell for a report of a possible overdose. During the investigation, police were informed that an employee — Morris — was acting strangely. Police said Morris told officers she was getting a ride home because she didn’t have a driver’s license, but police said Morris was spotted driving a short time later. Police said a syringe containing heroin was found nearby, and officers believed it belonged to Morris. She pleaded guilty to possession of drug abuse instruments and the other charges against her were dismissed, according to court records.

Monday, Jan. 29

4:31 a.m. – 200 block of S. Four Mile Run Rd., police said two men stole cash from Magilla’s Bar and Grille after tunneling through a cinderblock wall.

11:52 p.m. – 4200 block of Mahoning Ave., Ronald Linden, 50, of Struthers, charged with criminal trespass. Police said Linden was sleeping at Mahoning Laundry II, despite being warned not to return to the property in the past.

Tuesday, Jan. 30

6:25 p.m. – 3900 block of Staatz Dr., Stephen Medved, 48, arrested on a warrant after police were called for a suspected drug overdose. Police said Medved was unresponsive on the bathroom floor next to a used syringe. He was treated with naloxone, a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, and he regained consciousness, denying that he overdosed. Police said Medved denied taking anything but later admitted that he may have used heroin.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

