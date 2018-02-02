Canfield man facing drug charges as a result of August raid

Related Coverage Police raid Canfield home, looking for drugs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Canfield man is facing drug charges as a result of a raid in August.

Michael Malvasi, Jr. is charged with trafficking in hashish and possession of hashish. He was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury on Thursday.

WKBN has learned that the charges are related to a search of his Timber Run Road home on August 2. Malvasi was not arrested or charged at the time.

He’s the son of Michael Malvasi, Sr., who was sentenced to four months in federal prison and probation after a tax evasion conviction in 2011.

Malvasi Jr. was also involved in a fatal crash in Canfield Township in November that killed 23-year-old Ryan Lanzo. Investigators are still trying to piece together that crash because Malvasi and Lanzo weren’t in the vehicle when they arrived.

Lanzo was taken to the hospital by someone about 40 minutes after the crash, but he died of his injuries.