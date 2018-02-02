Columbus police officer adopts puppy left on side of the road

Officer David Drenning found the puppy abandoned on a Columbus road this past fall

Columbus Officer David Drenning adopts dog left in road

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A Columbus police officer has adopted a dog that was tossed from a car window in Northeast Columbus last year.

Officer David Drenning said it all started out with a call for a stranded driver near Morse Road and Appian Way in September of 2017. Then a passerby alerted the officers to an abandoned dog near the road.

“Sure enough, we find this little dog with a leash attached, and they said there was a green Toyota that stopped and just let the dog out and drove off,” Drenning said.

He was able to scoop up the dog before it got hit by a car.

Drenning and Officer Jen Alicea named the dog “Officer Morse,” since he was found along Morse Road. Alicea took the dog in for a while.

“Me and the other officer decided that one of us is going to adopt it,” Drenning said in September. “He was just too cute to give him up.”

Friday, the Columbus Police Department said Drenning has officially adopted Officer Morse, now known as Wally Morse Drenning.


