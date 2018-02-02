Dolores J. Gulu Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Monday, February 5 at 9:30 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. Lucy Catholic Church, for Dolores J. Gulu, 83, who passed away Friday morning, February 2.

Dolores was born January 29, 1935, in Youngstown, the daughter of James and Theresa Savino Henry.

She was a 1953 graduate of Struthers High School and moved to Campbell in 1954, when she married her husband, George.

Dolores was a parishioner of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. Lucy Catholic Church and a member of the Infant Jesus of Prague Guild.

Early on in Dolores’ life, aside from being a homemaker and raising her five children, she worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Consolidated and Hills.

Dolores will be deeply missed by her husband, George Gulu, whom she married June 26, 1954, and enjoyed 63 years of marriage; her children; daughter, Karen DeSalvo of Boardman, son George (Sundy) Gulu of Columbus, daughter Dianne (George) Despetorich of Poland, son Gary (Kathi) Gulu of Boardman and daughter, Lori Perry of Campbell; her grandchildren, Jason (Natalie) Despetorich, George Gulu, Dayna (Jonathan) Codispoti, Nicole Gulu, Rachel Perry, Joseph Perry, Michael Despetorich, Vanessa Perry, Olivia Perry and Angelo Gulu; five great-grandchildren, George, Lucia, Luca, Anthony and Emilia; her sister, Carolyn Dallas of Florida; brother Richard (Theresa) Henry of Austintown; many nieces and nephews and her dog, Reno.

Besides her parents; she was preceded in death by her brother, Frank Henry and her son-in-law, Dominic DeSalvo.

The Gulu family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Sunday, February 4 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 5 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.