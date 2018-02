BURTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A fire destroyed a business in Geagua County Thursday.

Flames broke out about 5:40 p.m. at Ronyak Brothers Paving on Cheshire Street.

An employee leaving the business saw smoke and called 911.

It took firefighters from several departments about two hours to get the fire under control. There were also multiple explosions from propane tanks.

No injuries were reported.

The building is a total loss.