Four Alabama teens hospitalized after drinking detergent

Four Alabama students were taken to the hospital Thursday after they drank washing detergent mixed with water. 

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Four Alabama students were taken to the hospital Thursday after they drank washing detergent mixed with water.

That’s according to Pelham City Schools Public Information Officer Nicole Knight. Knight said the school is still investigating what happened.

The students were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. Two were taken by ambulance, and two were taken via private vehicle or by their parents. All have since been released.

Knight said she couldn’t confirm it was related to the infamous “Tide Pod Challenge.” She was also unsure if the students will be disciplined.

