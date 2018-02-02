Game of the Week interview: McDonald’s Jeff Rasile

Following a 68-51 win over Western Reserve, McDonald Head Coach Jeff Rasile joined Chad Krispinsky courtside to offer his thoughts

Following a 68-51 win over Western Reserve, McDonald Head Coach Jeff Rasile joined Chad Krispinsky courtside to offer his thoughts.


BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald rolled past Western Reserve 68-51 Friday night in Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference action.

Following the win, McDonald Head Coach Jeff Rasile joined Chad Krispinsky courtside to offer his thoughts.

Western Reserve has not defeated McDonald since the 2005-06 season.

Zach Rasile led the Blue Devils with 20 points. Braedon Poole notched a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Riko Rodriguez tallied 15 points in the victory.

McDonald improves to 15-1 overall and 11-0 in MVAC action. The Blue Devils will host Lowellville Tuesday night.

