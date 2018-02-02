Girard police say crack, pot seized during drug raid

Girard police reported confiscating crack cocaine, marijuana and cash

Girard Police Street Crimes Unit raided an apartment at 751 Churchill #4 for sales of crack cocaine and marijuana,
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Girard said they found crack cocaine and marijuana during a raid of an apartment.

The Girard Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit conducted the search as part of an investigation into drug sales.

The apartment that was searched was 751 Churchill Road, Unit 4, according to the police department.

Police reported confiscating crack cocaine, marijuana and cash. A vehicle was also seized as part of the investigation.

Police did not say whether charges were filed and could not be reached for further details on Friday afternoon.

