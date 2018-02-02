Howland police to begin issuing traffic cam warnings to speeders

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Starting Monday, Howland police will be issuing warnings to drivers caught speeding on their handheld officer-manned camera.

On Friday, police officers were trained on how to use the equipment ahead of the 30-day warning period.

Officers will be manning the cameras in areas like Routes 82 and 46 and in school zones.

After the 30-day period, drivers caught on camera going nine miles over the speed limit will receive a $100 citation.

The fee is $150 for going six miles over in a school zone.

“Our number one complaint is excessive speeding in our township by our Howland Township residents and our goal is to slow motorists down,” Chief Nick Roberts said. “That way, they can get to their destinations safely. If we can stop one accident from happening, one injury accident, one fatal crash from happening, then this program’s been a success.”

Enforcement by using the camera will begin on March 6.

