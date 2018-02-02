Jack Martin Richman Obituary

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio – Jack Martin Richman, 79, a life-long resident of Bristolville, went to be with the Lord at Briar Hill Health Care Residence in Middlefield, Ohio on Friday, February 2, 2018.

Jack was born April 6, 1938, in Warren, to the late Arlie Martin and Hazel Belle Davis Richman.

He attended Bristol High School and was employed by Packard Electric Corporation for 43 years retiring in March 1999.

He was a member of The Liberty Bible Church in Vienna.

He enjoyed traveling and was an avid cyclist riding his bicycle over 1,000 miles every summer.

He will be sadly missed by his wife of 58 years, Janet Faye Fisher Richman, whom he married on June 20, 1959; three children, Troy (Marlene) Richman, Victoria (Joseph) Atkins and Trevor Richman and nine grandchildren, Rachelle Atkins, Veronica (Teddy) Bellay, Leah (Brandon) Souto, Ryan Richman, Joseph (Amanda) Atkins, Kevin Atkins, Cody (Laurie) Richman, Frank Hedge and Derick Hedge. He was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his brother, Douglas Richman and his sister, Gayle Richman.

The family will receive friends 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 5, 2018, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481, with service conducted by Rev. Andy Lake to follow at 11:00 am.

Burial will be at Sager Memorial Cemetery in Bristolville.