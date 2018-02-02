Local partnership with Israeli company aims to make 3D printing easier

Youngstown State University and the Youngstown Business Incubator are partnering with PrintSYSt

By Published:
Making 3D printing easier and more accessible in Youngstown is the idea behind the partnership with an Israeli company.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Making 3D printing easier and more accessible in Youngstown is the idea behind the partnership with an Israeli company.

Members of the Youngstown State University Research Foundation and Youngstown Business Incubator found the company during their trip to Israel last January.

Friday, they announced the partnership with PrintSYSt.

The company helped YSU design a database for people who are interested in 3D printing.

“It will help customers find out if they are able to print something on a 3D printer using the YSU technology,” said Barb Ewing, chief executive officer at YBI.

Before Friday’s partnership, people interested in 3D printing would have to meet with a person, which took a lot of time and money. Now, they can do it electronically for free.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s